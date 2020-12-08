40th Anniversary of Lennon killing

It was 40 years ago today that John Lennon was killed outside of his home in New York City.

Lennon, who rose to unimageinable fame as one of the Beatles was killed by Mark David Chapman who had waited for the singer to return from a recording studio session with his wife.

Lennon would be 80 years old today if he had lived.

Former Beatle bandmate Ringo Starr in a tweet, asks, ``every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever.''