41-year-old Niagara man arrested on child pornography charges

A 41-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Last year, Niagara Regional Police officers started investigating the sexual exploitation of children on the internet.

Early this morning detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Niagara-on-the-Lake and arrested a man.

41-year-old Chad William Ransome is charged with Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography and Unlawful Access of Child Pornography.

He is being held in police custody pending a bail hearing that is scheduled later today.