iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

41 year old Niagara man charged with impaired operation by drug following Parkway crash

police tape

A 41 year old man is facing charges following a crash on the Niagara River Parkway.

The crash happened yesterday on the parkway at Service Road 21.

Minor injuries were reported and the male driver was charged with impaired operation by drug.

The local Niagara man was also charged with possession of suspected Fentanyl, dangerous operation, and driving while prohibited.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 7TH

    Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story

    Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 7TH

    Happy John Williams Day!

    Seniority vs. pick of the list

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM FEB 7TH

     Intro – Brian Lilley,

    Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?

    Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?