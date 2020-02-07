41 year old Niagara man charged with impaired operation by drug following Parkway crash
A 41 year old man is facing charges following a crash on the Niagara River Parkway.
The crash happened yesterday on the parkway at Service Road 21.
Minor injuries were reported and the male driver was charged with impaired operation by drug.
The local Niagara man was also charged with possession of suspected Fentanyl, dangerous operation, and driving while prohibited.
