41-year-old St. Catharines man accused of running from police on stolen motorcycle

Police have arrested a 41-year-old St. Catharines man after he failed to stop his motorcycle for police.

The incident happened yesterday morning at 9:35 a.m. after an NRP officer was on patrol in the area of Queenston Street and Frank Street in St. Catharines.

The officer noticed a motorcycle without a licence plate, and while trying to pull it over, it sped off.

The officer did not chase after the motorcycle but instead located surveillance photos from a nearby business, which helped ID a suspect, and the motorcycle was believed to be stolen.

Police then located the suspect at 3:40 p.m. in the area of Wills Street and Queenston Street.

He fled into his home and refused to come out.

The residence was contained, and detectives obtained an entry arrest warrant.

The suspect was arrested at 9:10 p.m. hiding in the attic.

The suspect was also previously wanted for failing to appear for court.

Officers remain on scene pending the execution of criminal code search warrant/

The motorcycle was found in the backyard of the house.

41 year old Paul Hrebeniuk of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with Flight From Peace Officer.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are anticipated.