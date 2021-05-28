41 year old Thorold man arrested on drug charges

Police have arrested a Thorold man on drug charges.

Officers started investigating the sale of drugs in the city this month and arrested a suspect in the area of St. David’s Road and Burleigh Hill Drive.

A subsequent search of a residence led to the seizure of over 60 grams of cocaine with a street value of over $7500 along with $3000 in currency.

41 year-old Nicholas Macsai of Thorold is facing charges of Possession of a Substance For The Purpose Of Trafficking, and Possession Of Proceeds Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000.

Macsai was released on a Form 10 – Undertaking with a future court date in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.