41-yr-old arrested after alleged assault at Fort Erie group living home

A 41-year-old Fort Erie man has been arrested after a disturbance at a group living facility.

Police were called to the area of Eastwood Ave. and Glenolden Lane on Tuesday night after staff reported a man living at the home had become angry and assaulted a woman working at the centre.

It's alleged the suspect grabbed the woman's wrist, spat on her, and threatened her.

Staff reported the woman hid behind a locked door that the man then tried to kick in - causing $500 in damage.

The suspect was found a short distance away from the facility and was arrested after getting into a confrontation with officers.

The suspect was subdued by a conducted energy weapon.

41-year-old Jeffrey Tyler Canning of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with Assault, Utter Threats, Mischief Under $5000, Assault Police with Intent to Resist Arrest, Engage in Conduct to Impede Performance of Justice Duties and Breach Probation.