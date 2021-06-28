41 yr old charged following 5-vehicle crash in Welland

Four people were hurt, and one man was arrested after an alleged impaired driving incident in Welland over the weekend.

On Saturday June 26th, at 4:30pm, officers were called to the area of Prince Charles Drive and Thorold Road to reports of an impaired driver after a five-vehicle crash.

4 people suffered minor injuries.

The 41 year old driver of a red pickup truck was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and later charged with impaired driving.

Billy-Joe Knarr of St. Catharines is also charged for not having insurance.