41 yr old St. Catharines man arrested for allegedly making threats on YouTube

A St. Catharines man has been arrested by detectives for alleged online threats on YouTube.

The NRP were contacted by Interpol last month regarding some threats made on the video streaming platform.

The local investigation was then assigned to St. Catharines detectives, who were assisted in their investigation by detectives from the NRPS Cyber Crime Unit, and the Technical Crimes Unit.

Detectives determined that the YouTube user “Big Lips” posted concerning comments in the public commentary section of videos between January 10, 2021, and February 22, 2021.

The comments were found to contain threats of violence. Detectives were able to identify the suspect.

41 year old Derek B. Spence of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with Uttering Threats.

Spence was held in custody for a video bail hearing which is expected to happen today.

This investigation remains ongoing by detectives.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who feels they may have been the subject of online threats by Spence or his username “Big Lips”.

Anyone who may have information about Spence and his online / social media activities is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009482.

