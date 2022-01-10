41 yr old Welland woman wins $250,000 on ticket she received from secret santa

A Welland woman has won $250,000.

41 yr old Jennifer Lafleur won the top prize with 'Instant Merry and Bright.'

The mother says her winning ticket was gifted to her through a “Secret Santa” exchange.

“I got home from work to start my Christmas holidays and relaxed with a coffee and my ticket,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I noticed I won on the second game – my heart started pounding! I thought it was going to come out of my chest!”

She says her mind was racing when she texted her husband to come home right away.

“I passed him the ticket and he asked if it was real, then gave me a big hug. My heart is filled with pure joy!”

The healthy industry employee said the timing of her windfall was almost as wonderful as the win.

“I plan to put some towards my mortgage and set some aside for my children’s education,” she said. “I’d also like to invest and save some for a family vacation – I have lots of decisions to make!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.