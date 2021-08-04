41yr old facing long list of charges after NRP cruiser rammed by U-Haul truck in St. Catharines

A 41 yr old man has been arrested after a Niagara Regional Police cruiser was intentionally damaged by a stolen moving truck in St. Catharines.

Just after midnight today, officers were in the area of Welland Avenue and Dorchester Boulevard when a U-Haul moving truck collided with a parked tow truck.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers trying to stop the U-Haul, and it eventually left the roadway drove onto private property causing $20,000 in damage.

Police say the driver then intentionally struck a police cruiser causing $5000 in damage.

At the point, the U-Haul wasn't able to operate, and the driver was arrested.

41 yr old Sean Gummerson of Chelmsford, Ontario, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, mischief over $5000, possession of break in instruments, and fail to comply with release order, fail to comply with probation order.