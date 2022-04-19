42 COVID-19 patients in Niagara's hospitals, and 370 hospital staff members in isolation

There are now 42 people being treated for COVID-19 in Niagara's hospitals.

While 90 patients in total are testing positive for the virus, 42 of them are being treated primarily for it, and not other conditions.

Five patients are in the ICU.

It marks an increase from last week when 29 patients were being treated for the virus in hospital.

There is also a sharp increase in the number of staff and physicians who are currently self-isolating due to COVID-19.

372 Niagara Health staff members are in isolation.

There are close to 2000 active cases in the region, however the true number of cases is believed to be at least ten times higher given limits on PCR testing.