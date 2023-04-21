42 year old facing charges after St. Catharines fire

A 42 year old St. Cathaines man is facing charges after a fire in St. Catharines this morning.

The blaze broke out at the former Maranatha Christian Reform Church at 301 Scott Street this morning, fully engulfing the building.

The property was already fenced off as it is being demolished to make way for a new housing development.

Niagara Police say they received information that a person was seen running from the scene.

A search of the area by officers lead them stop and investigate a person found walking nearby, they ended up making an arrest.

42 year old Martin Munoz has been arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Detectives have been assigned to the investigation to determine the cause of the suspicious fire, their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this fire is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367, reference NRPS incident 23-40119.