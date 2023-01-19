42-year-old retail worker in St. Catharines wins $1M

A St. Catharines woman has won $1M on an instant lottery ticket.

42-year-old Lynn Daniel of St. Catharines was the top prize winner with an Instant Ultimate game from Dec. 31, 2022.

The retail worker says she has been playing the lottery regularly for 20 years.

“I won $100 on another ticket and used those winnings to purchase this ticket. When I checked my ticket on the OLG App, my eyes went wide, and I thought I was dreaming. I had to take a second look.”

She says it is an incredible feeling.



“I felt my heart rate rise, and then almost felt like I was in a trance,” she said, describing the moment she knew she won big. “I never thought a win like this would happen. It’s shocking.”



Daniel says she wants to save and travel.

“My dream has always been to explore Australia and I’ll have fun planning my trip!”



The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Lake Street in St. Catharines.