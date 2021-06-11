42 yr old man arrested in St. Catharines cocaine bust

A 42 yr old man is facing charges after a drug bust in St. Catharines.

The NRP's Street Crime Unit started investigating trafficking of cocaine in the city, and arrested a suspect yesterday.

Officers searched a home in the area of Harbour Heights Lane and Crescentwood Drive, where over 250 grams of cocaine was seized, with a street value of over $25,000.

$11,000 in currency was also discovered.

42-year-old Bradley Dwyer is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Dwyer was released with a future court date.