42 yr old man arrested in St. Catharines cocaine bust
A 42 yr old man is facing charges after a drug bust in St. Catharines.
The NRP's Street Crime Unit started investigating trafficking of cocaine in the city, and arrested a suspect yesterday.
Officers searched a home in the area of Harbour Heights Lane and Crescentwood Drive, where over 250 grams of cocaine was seized, with a street value of over $25,000.
$11,000 in currency was also discovered.
42-year-old Bradley Dwyer is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Dwyer was released with a future court date.
-
ROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Brett BoakeROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Brett Boake
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *In the Heights (theatres and PVOD) *Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl (VOD/Digital) *Akilla's Escape (VOD)
-
Musician out of work for over 400 daysTim talks to musician Jim Casson, what is it like to not have worked steady in over 400 days?