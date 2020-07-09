42 yr old man shot by Hamilton Police has died in hospital

A man who was shot by Hamilton Police has died in hospital.

The SIU, which is investigating the Tuesday afternoon incident, says the 42 year old man died yesterday.

The police watchdog says it has now interviewed four witnesses in the case.

The SIU previously said the incident began as officers responded to a domestic call, and officers found a 'person of interest' in a car in a convenience store parking lot and approached the vehicle.

It says there was an ``interaction,'' which ended with two officers firing shots that struck the man.

The SIU is requesting anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.