42 yr old Niagara Falls man arrested for allegedly pulling out pellet handgun during fight

A 42 yr old Niagara Falls man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a pellet handgun at another man during a fight.

Police were called to an argument on Saturday evening at 6:15pm in the area of Victoria Avenue and Crawford Place where two men had been arguing before the gun was pointed.

The suspect had fled the scene, but officers tracked him down in the area of Buckley Avenue and Simcoe Street.

42 yr old Justin Ambursley of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with Carry Concealed Weapon, Pointing a Firearm, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon For a Dangerous Purpose, Uttering Threats (Death), and Possession of a Firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.