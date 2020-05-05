42 yr old Niagara Falls man facing multiple child pornography charges

A Niagara Falls man is facing various child pornography charges.

Police started investigating a case of sexual exploitation of children last month which led them to a home in Niagara Falls.

As a result of the investigation a suspect was arrested today.

42 year old Scott William Hunter was arrested and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of assessing child pornography, two counts of making child pornography available, two counts of distributing child pornography and five counts of failure to comply with prohibition order.

