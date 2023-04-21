420 Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre this weekend

Cannabis lovers will convene in Niagara Falls this weekend.

The 420 Expo is set for the Niagara Falls Convention Centre on Saturday.

The event features more than 30,000 square feet of vendors, artists, seminars, producers and more.

Click HERE to listen to Chris Dabrowski run down the event with Tim Denis on Niagara in the Morning.

The expo runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.niagarafalls420expo.com/

