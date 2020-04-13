421 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario: MoH
Ontario's Ministry of Health says the province has 421 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,470.
3,357 of those cases have been resolved, meaning the patient has recovered.
A total of 108,230 tests have been done in the province.
