421 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario: MoH

Ontario's Ministry of Health says the province has 421 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,470.

3,357 of those cases have been resolved, meaning the patient has recovered.

A total of 108,230 tests have been done in the province.

