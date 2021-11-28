43 new cases of COVID, 10 in hospital, 390 child-sized doses administered in Niagara

Niagara reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll steady at 439.

There are 195 active cases in the region and ten outbreaks being tracked by public health.

Ten people are being treated in hospital, with one patient being cared for in the ICU.

Five of the patients are fully vaccinated, one is partially, and four are unvaccinated.

All of the hospitalized are over the age of 65.

725 vaccines were administered in Niagara on Saturday.

390 doses of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine have been administered to children aged 5-11 so far.

Around 10,000 booster and third doses of the vaccine have also been given out in the region.