43 new cases of COVID in Niagara Saturday along with 7 deaths
43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.
The region's daily case number has remained under 100 since January 28th.
Seven new deaths were also announced, bringing the death toll to 343.
Niagara's active number of cases has dipped below 900 to 860.
There are 44 outbreaks and 30 people are being treated in hospital.
Ontario is reporting 1,388 cases of COVID-19 today and 45 new deaths linked to the virus.
