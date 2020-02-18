43 year old man charged following crash into Welland Galleria

A Welland man has been arrested after a car slammed into the Downtown Galleria.

Last Saturday morning a beige Chevrolet Impala, with a plastic sheet for a rear window, was spotted by officers driving in the area of Empire and East Main.

The officer ran the licence plate and found out that the plate did not match the vehicle.

Police tried pulling the car over, but when the driver sped off.

Officers called off the chase due to public safety, but a short time later the Impala lost control and collided with a parked car causing approximately $10, 000 in damage.

It then hit a light post, metal garbage cans and a sidewalk barrier before striking the front of the Welland Downtown Galleria causing approximately $15, 000 in damage to the front of the building.

The driver fled on foot with a white dog.

A suspect was arrested later that day at a home on Division Street.

43 year old Tyme Edward Cook of Welland is charged with flight from police, failure to stop at scene of an accident, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is also accused of having no insurance, permit, or licence.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Cook attended a bail hearing on February 16th where he was held in custody.

He is scheduled to appear by video link in St. Catharines today.

Anyone who may witnessed this incident, or who may have information is asked to contact officers at 905-688-4111, extension 3300.