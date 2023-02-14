43-year-old Niagara Falls man facing a number of child pornography charges

A 43-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Earlier this month, the Niagara Regional Police Service's Internet Child Exploitation Unit started an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation led officers to a resident of Niagara Falls.

Earlier today, 43-year-old Jeremiah (Jerry) Ivan Neil Holder of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with luring a child under the age of 16, making sexually explicit material available to a child under the age of 16, exposure to a child under the age of 16, making child pornography, and making child pornography available.

Holder has been held in custody pending a bail hearing which will take place later today.