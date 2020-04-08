43 yr old arrested after truck slams into Welland house and knocks out power to some

A Lincoln man has been arrested for impaired driving in Welland after a car slammed into a house.

It happened last night just before midnight in the area of Trent Avenue and First Avenue.

A white 2007 Ford F150 pick up allegedly hit hydro boxes, a light pole, neighbourhood garbage before slamming into a house.

The vehicle left the scene.

Officers say they located the truck and driver stopped at a gas station in the area of Hwy 20 and Regional 24.

The driver attempted to flee the officers but he lost control of the Ford and drove it into a nearby ditch.

The uninjured driver was arrested at the scene.

43 year old Kirk Elmer Alton has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving, and impaired operation, failure to remain.

Alton is scheduled to appear in court May 1, 2020.

Residents and businesses in the area of the collision with closed circuit video footage are also asked to review their recordings.

Anyone who may have witnessed this matter or have information are asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 3300.