43 yr old man charged with trafficking a woman in Niagara Falls

A 43 year old man has been arrested accused of trafficking a woman in Niagara Falls.

Cameron Brenton Chiang of no fixed address has been charged with Trafficking in Persons, Material Benefit- Trafficking of a Person, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Assault and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Chiang is currently in custody as a result of previous charges and will be held in custody pending a video bail hearing on June 11, 2021, at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in St.Catharines.

The Niagara Regional Police Service encourages any other victims to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009544.