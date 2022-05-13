43-yr-old Niagara Falls man arrested after $100,000 worth of Fentanyl allegedly discovered

A 43-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested after over $100,000 worth of Fentanyl was allegedly discovered.

Niagara Police started investigating a case of stolen property yesterday which led them to a suspect.

As officers were arresting the suspect, police say they found over 1kg of Fentanyl, 2.7 grams of Crystal Meth, and $2000 in cash.

Stephen Francis Marsh of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Possession for the purpose of trafficking, and Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

A bail hearing will be held today.