435 cases of COVID in Ontario Saturday
Ontario is reporting 435 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says more than 43,200 tests were completed.
There are 131 new cases in Toronto with 110 in Peel and 45 in Ottawa.
64% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.
43,238 tests were completed in the last day, with 68,040 still under investigation.
To see the full data from the province, click here.
Niagara's latest numbers will be released at noon.
