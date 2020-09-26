435 cases of COVID in Ontario Saturday

Ontario is reporting 435 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says more than 43,200 tests were completed.

There are 131 new cases in Toronto with 110 in Peel and 45 in Ottawa.

64% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

43,238 tests were completed in the last day, with 68,040 still under investigation.

Niagara's latest numbers will be released at noon.