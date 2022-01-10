iHeartRadio
438 people are being cared for in Ontario's ICUs for COVID including 234 on ventilators

There are now 438 people being treated in Ontario's ICUs for COVID-19.

At least 2,467 patients with the virus are in hospital, that's up from 2,419 on Sunday and 1,232 just seven days ago.

234 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The last time Ontario saw this many COVID-19 patients in the ICU was on June 11, 2021.

12 new deaths were also reported today.

101 people with COVID are in Niagara's hospitals including 19 in the ICU. 

