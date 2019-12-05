43rd Parliament opens today
Parliament picks up today for its 43rd session, starting with a throne speech, which Justin Trudeau's Liberals hope will find common ground with opposition parties.
Government sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, say the speech will look to set a collaborative tone, as befits a government that will need the support of one or more opposition parties to pass legislation and survive confidence votes.
Some of the details will be filled in when Trudeau issues marching orders to each of his 36 cabinet ministers in mandate letters, expected as soon as Friday.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.