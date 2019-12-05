43rd Parliament opens today

Parliament picks up today for its 43rd session, starting with a throne speech, which Justin Trudeau's Liberals hope will find common ground with opposition parties.



Government sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, say the speech will look to set a collaborative tone, as befits a government that will need the support of one or more opposition parties to pass legislation and survive confidence votes.



Some of the details will be filled in when Trudeau issues marching orders to each of his 36 cabinet ministers in mandate letters, expected as soon as Friday.