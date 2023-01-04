$44,000 worth of drugs found inside motel room in Niagara Falls

A drug bust at a Niagara Falls motel has two local residents facing charges.

Niagara Regional Police officers searched a rented motel room on Lundy’s Lane between Kalar Road and Montrose Road last night after an investigation.

Detectives say they discovered 180 grams of fentanyl, 485 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 56 grams of cocaine, and 473 grams of marihuana --- worth $44,250.

$1,235.00 in Canadian currency was also found.

53-year-old Gord Angelo Colucci, and 63-year-old Loretta Montgomery of Niagara Falls have been arrested and are facing various drug charges.

They have been released from police custody with a court date in March.