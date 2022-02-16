44 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital in Niagara, 10 are in the ICU

Niagara Health is treating 44 COVID-19 patients in hospital today, while ten of those are being cared for in the ICU.

62 patients in total have tested positive for the virus, but 44 are being treated primarily for COVID, and not other conditions.

7 of the ten ICU patients are unvaccinated.

Two patients being treated for the virus died on Monday, bringing the death toll in the region to 509.

Niagara Public Health reported 89 new COVID-19 infections today, but the actual number of cases is higher given strict limits on PCR testing.