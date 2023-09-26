44-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries while riding bike in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are asking some Niagara Falls residents to check their security cameras after a crash involving an SUV and a bike.

Police say a 44-year-old male cyclist was riding eastbound on Portage Road, east of Upper Rapids Road, when he was hit by an SUV at 7:30 Saturday night.

The grey 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV was being driven by a 73-year-old woman, and she was not hurt in the crash.

The cyclist suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to an out-of-region trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367 or by email 9367@nrps.on.ca .

Anyone in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage between the hours of 7:00pm and 7:45pm on September 23, 2023.