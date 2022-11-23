44-year-old Thorold man facing child pornography charges

Niagara Police have arrested a 44-year-old Thorold man on child pornography charges.

Police arrested the suspect last week after he failed to comply with release conditions, however officers laid additional charges today.

William Russell Dorey is charged with making child pornography, making it available, and failure to comply with a release order.

Dorey is being held for a bail hearing scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009398.