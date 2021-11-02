44 yr old man arrested for impaired driving after backhoe hit and run in Welland

A 44 yr old man has been arrested for allegedly driving a backhoe while impaired in Welland.

It happened yesterday morning at 8 o'clock when officers were called to the intersection of Niagara Street and Thorold Road for a hit and run motor vehicle collision involving a backhoe.

Responding officers found the backhoe nearby and a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested.

44 yr old Jeremy West of Port Colborne is charged with impaired operation (drug), possession of a schedule I substance (crystal meth), obstruct peace officer, fail to remain, and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

West was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and will appear in court on December 3rd, 2021, at 102 East Main Street, in the City of Welland.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Constable Gurica at 905-688-4111 extension #1023300.