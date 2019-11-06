44 yr old St.Catharines mom wins $100,000
A 44 year old St. Catharines mother plans to help pay for her children's education after winning $100,000 in the lottery.
Dawn Rush matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the prize.
"This is a first-time win for me," she said. "I usually play LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49."
Dawn plans on putting some of her windfall aside for her children’s educations.
"I am still in shock," she concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shop Express on Fourth Avenue in St. Catharines.
