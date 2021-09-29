45 new COVID cases, 1 death, and 14 in hospital in Niagara

A jump today in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara.

45 new infections were reported and one new death.

It marks the highest number of daily cases reported since September 5th when 55 cases were detected.

The number of active cases sits at 244.

Two new outbreaks were declared today, bringing the number of active outbreaks to 11.

14 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, two of them are in the ICU.

Only two of the 14 hospitalized patients are vaccinated against the virus, both are over the age of 65.

Many of the patients in hospital are between the ages of 41 and 65.