45-year-old Canada Post letter carrier in Welland arrested for allegedly stealing mail

A 45-year-old Welland woman, who works for Canada Post, has been arrested for allegedly stealing mail.

Niagara Police launched an investigation earlier this year after two prepaid credit cards didn't arrive in the mail, but were used at various stores in Welland.

Police say security footage from mid-February showed a woman using the card while in a Canada Post uniform.

Niagara Police say they worked closely with Canada Post’s Inspectors to identify a suspect.

Yesterday, 45-year-old Katie Lee Walmsley of Welland was arrested for two counts of mail theft, and two counts of using an unauthorized credit card.

Walmsley was later released, with a future court date of September 22, 2023.

Police believe there are more victims and are releasing her mail route to see if other residents were targeted.

Walmsley was a letter carrier in Welland in the area of Fitch Street and Wilson Road - including Loyalist Drive, Maureen Avenue, Westwood Crescent, Donna Marie Drive, Leonard Avenue, Lisa Court, Jennifer Court, Plaza Way, and Westdale Drive.

She delivered to that route since last summer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009077.