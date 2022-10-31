45-year-old Fonthill man wins $100,000

A 45-year-old Fonthill man is planning on doing some home renos after winning $100,000.

Rodney Manuel matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the July 29th LOTTO MAX draw.

"This is my first major win," shared Manuel. "I choose Quick Picks and always add ENCORE!"

The 45-year-old who works in human resources says he checked his ticket using the OLG App and thought he won $100.

"I looked again and noticed there was a coma, and it was actually $100,000!" he said. "My wife was the first person I told, and she didn't believe it. I sent her a screenshot of the app to prove it.”

He plans to use his winnings for home renovations.

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Tiger on Highway 20 in Fonthill.