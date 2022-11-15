45-year-old Fort Erie man missing since last night

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 45-year-old man from Fort Erie.

Mike Jackson was last seen at 8 o'clock last night in St. Catharines.

He is described as white, 5’7” tall, with a heavy build, and he is also bald.

Jackson is believed to be on foot and may be in Niagara Falls.

Both police and the Jackson family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Jackson are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.