45 yr old Nova Scotia man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle from Fort Erie car dealership

A 45 year old man from Nova Scotia has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Fort Erie dealership.

On Wednesday February 23, 2022, at 11:19am, police were called to Patterson's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership on Garrison Road for a robbery.

Police say a man had requested to test drive a vehicle, then returned to the dealership, pulled over and made a gesture suggesting he had a firearm.

Police say he then demanded the salesperson get out of the vehicle.

The salesperson exited the vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene, eastbound on Garrison Road, in a ceramic grey, Chrysler Pacifica.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect.

Officers in Sault Ste Marie located 45 year old Juan Feliz Sanchez of Nova Scotia today.

He will face charges in Niagara following a bail hearing in Sault Ste Marie today.