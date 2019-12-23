450 vehicles stopped during weekend festive R.I.D.E checks in Niagara

2 drivers were arrested and three had their licences suspended for 3 days following weekend Festive R.I.D.E checks in both Welland and St. Catharines.

NRP conducted the check points in busy areas on Saturday and stopped about 450 vehicles questioning drivers about their consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances.

In total 21 drivers were requested to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

One driver was suspected of having taken a controlled drug, and a roadside field sobriety test was conducted.

The driver performed well and no further action was taken.

In addition to the arrests and suspensions, 6 offence notices were issued for various provincial offences.

