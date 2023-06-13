46 year old arrested after murder in St. Catharines
Niagara police have arrested a suspect following a murder in St. Catharines.
46 year old Donovan Williams from Brampton is facing first degree murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.
It happened in the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth just after 9:30 p.m.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds - she remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.
Williams is also facing an attempted murder charge linked to the injured woman and a charged of fail to comply with undertaking.
Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009103.
View From the Drive Thru - The Trump show should come to an end
Donald Trump didn't have a convoy of supporters or a paparazzi waiting outside of the Miami courthouse where he was arraigned. Who comes out on top of this battle remains to be seen, but regardless, the attention paid to him should probably take a step back.
