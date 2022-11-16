46 year old Niagara Falls woman facing fraud and identity theft charges

Niagara police have arrested a 46 year old Niagara Falls woman for allegedly using family and friends' identification information to obtain credit.

NRP say their investigation found more that $30,000 was fraudulently obtained from 14 victims over a two year period.

Christina Thompson-Brown of Niagara Falls is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and identity theft.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation are being requested to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009052.