46-year-old Welland man plans to go to Disney, pay off vehicle with lotto win
A 46-year-old Welland man is headed to Disney after winning $100,000 in the lottery.
Thomas Ferguson matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the February 8, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw.
Ferguson says he’s a regular lottery player and has a lottery subscription on OLG.ca.
“I use a combination of family birthdays.”
“I started counting the zeros then called OLG right away. I was ecstatic – I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said. “I told my five-year-old to go tell his mom we won $100,000, and she came over to me asking, ‘What just happened?!’ She was so excited,” he laughed.
He plans to pay off his vehicle, take a trip to Disney, complete some home renovations, and put some towards his mortgage.
The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.
