46 yr old man arrested after man stabbed on street in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls have arrested a man after a stabbing in Niagara Falls early this morning.

Officers were called to Clifton Hill near Victoria at 1:43 a.m. to find a man in his 20's suffering a serious laceration from a knife.

Paramedics from Niagara Emergency Medical Services treated the victim at the scene, and then took him to hospital.

Police believe the victim had been walking on the sidewalk on Clifton Hill when he stopped to talk to a man and woman.

During the course of the conversation, the man cut the victim with a knife and fled the area.

Uniform officers were able to locate the knife on a nearby street.

The suspect was identified by officers and was arrested at his home in the area of Buchanan Avenue and Spring Street at 5 a.m.

46 yr old Shawn Leonard Isaacs of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.