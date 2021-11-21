46 yr old man dies after fire at St. Catharines restaurant

A 46 year old man has died after a fire broke out at a Chinese restaurant in St. Catharines.

Police say they were called to Ma Chinese Cuisine Restaurant at 123 Geneva Street for a fire at 4:15 Saturday afternoon.

When emergency officials arrived they found two men in critical condition.

Both were rushed to hospital, and a 46 year man from Scarborough died from his injuries.

The restaurant was evacuated of customers and employees, as it was still open at the time of the fire.

There were no other injuries.

Police say the injured men were both employees of a roofing company working at the restaurant at the time of the fire.

The estimated damage caused by the fire has not been determined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police, St. Catharines Fire Service, the Ontario Fire Marshall and the Ministry of Labour.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.