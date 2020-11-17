46 yr old restaurant worker in Niagara wins $1M

A Niagara man is celebrating a $1M lottery win.

Scott Mclean of Stevensville matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the October 28, 2020 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million.

"I play the lottery twice a week and I always play ENCORE," shared Scott, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 46-year-old restaurant worker used the Ticket Checker when he discovered his big win. "I saw the $1 million and didn't believe it!"

“I feel so blessed. My kids are the greatest blessing life has given me and this is the next best thing,” he smiled.

He plans to purchase a house, pay some bills and take care of his children with his winnings.

"My biggest worry in life has been how to provide my kids with a university education and this allows me to fund the education of their dreams," he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Oakwood Drive in Niagara Falls.