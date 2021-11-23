47% prepared to ditch social distancing at holiday gatherings

A new poll shows almost half of Canadians plan to abandon social distancing during holiday gatherings and hug, kiss and shake hands with friends and family.



The poll by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press found that 45 per cent of Canadians say they will greet others with a handshake, hug or kiss at Christmas parties and other holiday gatherings.



In Ontario, the number rose to 50 per cent, compared to only 37 per cent in B-C.



Among 18- to 34-year-olds, the proportion preparing to abandon social-distancing rules rose to 52 per cent.



Leger's executive vice-president Christian Bourque says the finding suggested that Canadians may be becoming ``more daring'' or ``too comfortable'' about the potential spread of COVID-19 because they are vaccinated.



Forty-seven per cent of Canadians say they would ask people if they are vaccinated before inviting them to a holiday party, while only 18 per cent plan to get on a plane to see friends and family during the vacation.



The poll of one-thousand-547 Canadians conducted between Friday and Sunday cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered truly random samples.