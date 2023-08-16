47 year old Niagara Falls man facing drug charges

A Niagara Falls man is facing drug charges after police found him in a rental truck on Lundy's Lane.

Niagara police say they have been investigating the sale of oxycodone, hydromorphone and psilocybin in Niagara Falls.

Tuesday they located a suspect in a rental truck on Lundy's Lane near Kalar Road and charged him with a number of offences.

47 year old Bradley Joseph Dolce is facing charges of Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5000.

When he was arrested police searched a satchel and found suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and they seized $4,475 in cash.

Dolce was transported into custody and later released on a Form 10 Undertaking. His future court date is September 21, 2023, at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200.