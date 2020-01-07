47 yr old man banned from driving for life caught behind wheel in St. Catharines
A man who is banned from driving for life has been allegedly caught behind the wheel in St. Catharines.
Police say they pulled over a truck on Friday January 3rd in Port Dalhousie and found the driver was banned from driving for life.
47 year old Craig Groff of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with Operation While Prohibited and Driving While under a Criminal Code Suspension.
The vehicle was impounded at the roadside for 45 days.
He will appear in court February 4th.
